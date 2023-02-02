Millwall dealt significant injury blow with loan man ruled out for 12 weeks

Millwall will be without versatile loan man Callum Styles for three months through a quad injury, Gary Rowett has confirmed.

Millwall recruited Styles from Barnsley in the summer, bringing him in on an initial loan deal, although there is an option to make the move permanent if they wish.

Since his arrival, the versatile Hungarian International has had to force his way into the starting XI. He’s had to settle for a spot on the bench and times but has started the last three Championship games, most recently putting in a strong performance at left-back at Cardiff City.

However, it has now emerged that Styles is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Speaking to the South London Press, Lions boss Rowett has said the former Bury talent is facing 12 weeks out through a quad injury after seeing a specialist. As a result, Styles will be out for the vast majority of the season. He said:

“It’s really disappointing for us and really disappointing for Stylesy. But we have to get on with it.

“We don’t know if he did it in training or a game, there wasn’t a specific moment he felt it.

“He went for a scan and the specialist said it is quite a bad one – nothing is torn but he has almost pulled the fibres in the quad, although it’s probably a bit more technical than how I’ve explained it.”

A dilemma for Rowett…

After Styles’ strong performance at left-back, it seemed the Lions had finally found an answer to their issues in that role.

However, the utility man’s long-term injury means the starting spot will be up for grabs again. Murray Wallace and Scott Malone are both natural options on the left-hand side but Wallace has been struggling for form and Malone has struggled with injury problems at times this season.

Malone has just returned though, so the chance is there for someone to make that starting spot their own. Millwall will need whoever takes the role to be on their a-game as they battle it out for a place in the Championship play-offs this season.