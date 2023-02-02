Long-serving Burnley man opens up on future amid recent starting XI omission

Burnley defender Charlie Taylor has said a decision over his future at Turf Moor will be made at the end of the season, with his deal expiring in 18 months.

Burnley man Taylor joined the club way back in 2017 and is now closing in on six years as a Claret.

He’s seen something of a reinvention under Vincent Kompany’s management too, playing almost entirely as a centre-back this season after previously operating as a left-back. He was a regular starter in the early stages of the season but recently, minutes have been more sparse.

The ex-Leeds United man has started the last two games but between October 25th and the New Year, he managed only 48 minutes across seven Championship outings.

As a result, his long-term future at Turf Moor has been brought into question, though Taylor isn’t getting too drawn at the moment.

Speaking with Lancs Live, he said a decision will be left until the end of the season as he enters the final 18 months of his deal. Here’s what he had to say:

“In the short term it is getting through to the summer and see where I am, where the club is and what the manager wants to do.

“For however long I am here, whether that be six month, a year, two years or whatever I will always give my all and if I am playing then great.”

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

A future with Burnley?

As an experienced left-sided defender, Taylor still has a valuable role to play for the Clarets. His Premier League experience could come in handy next season with the club on course to make a return to the top-flight this year as well.

The York-born ace will surely be prioritising regular game time though, and if he’s going to have to settle for more of a bit-part role as he has done in recent months, a fresh start in the summer could be best for all.

He’s under contract with Burnley until the end of next season but a change of scenery at the end of the season would allow the club to receive a fee for his services. It remains to be seen just how much game time he gets over the rest of the campaign though, with strong competition in place for a starting spot.