Early Hull City team news emerges ahead of Cardiff City clash with trio in contention + Sayyadmanesh update

Hull City take on Cardiff City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Hull City return to Championship action with a home game against strugglers Cardiff City this weekend. It’s a big game for both sides and Liam Rosenior’s side will be looking to build on their recent impressive form, having beaten QPR 3-0 in their last Championship outing.

And the Tigers’ chances of a win this weekend will be bolstered by the fact that Rosenior will have new signing Karl Darlow – as well as Jacob Greaves and Ryan Longman – potentially involved. Elsewhere, HullLive reporter Barry Cooper revealed on Twitter that Dimitrios Pelkas and January arrival Malcolm Ebiowei start training next week, with striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh also back in training.

With Liam Rosenior. Says Karl Darlow, Jacob Greaves and Ryan Longman in contention for Saturday. Dimi Pelkas and Malcolm Ebiowei start training on Monday. Allahyar also back on the grass. #hcafc — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) February 2, 2023

Greaves missed the QPR game after picking up a minor knock v Sheffield United in the game before, whilst Longman has been struggling with a back injury of late. Pelkas and Ebiowei have both been suffering with a knee injury whilst Sayyadmanesh missed nearly the entirety of January with a hamstring injury.

Sayyadmanesh’s arrival at the club midway through last season excited a lot of fans, but he’s yet to really kick on with the Tigers owing to a string of injury problems.

A boost for the Tigers…

After a positive showing in the January transfer window, and with several players returning to fitness, everything is looking up for Hull City right now.

They have a great chance to pick up three points on Saturday with Cardiff really looking like relegation candidates after a quiet January transfer window. A win for the Tigers could move them as high as 11th place of the Championship table, with just six points currently separating Hull and Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

Hull City v Cardiff City kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.