Derby County swoop to add Lincoln City figure to backroom team

Derby County have recruited Lincoln City’s head of performance Ross Burbeary for their backroom team, it has been confirmed.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has been shaping his backroom team ever since his arrival at Pride Park and the work has been continuing to fine tune his staff as the Rams fight to earn promotion back to the Championship.

It looks to be paying off too, with the club currently sat 4th in League One and on a run of five consecutive wins.

Now, it seems as though another new member will be joining Warne’s backroom team at Pride Park.

Derby County’s League One rivals Lincoln City have announced on their official website that Ross Burbeary, who is head of performance at Sincil Bank, will be reuniting with Warne after previously working together at Rotherham United.

The specific position he will be assuming isn’t disclosed, but he will hold a senior role in the medical and performance team.

Another worthwhile addition…

With Warne overhauling his backroom team since arriving at Derby County, the arrival of a familiar face in Burbeary makes for another smart move by the Rams boss.

Bringing in people who he has worked with before means everyone is on the same page with their methods, which in Burbeary’s case seems as though it will be overseeing the performance side of things and how to get the best out of the talented squad at Pride Park.

The aim will be to maintain their impressive run of form for as long as they can in a bid to pounce when those above them falter. Ipswich Town have endured some tough times of late and the Rams have reeled them in, so they’ll be on red alert should Kieran McKenna’s side slip up again with the gap now down to just four points.