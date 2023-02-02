Derby County contracts: The deals expiring in 2023 and those with one-year options

Derby County have enjoyed a positive season so far, with Paul Warne’s side currently sat in 4th place of the League One table.

The Rams are enjoying life in League One. Coming off the back of a disastrous last season both on and off the pitch, Derby County look like a completely new side, with Warne having galvanised this current crop of players since taking charge earlier in the campaign.

It comes after a summer of change at Pride Park. And with several contracts expiring this summer, another bout of change could be on the agenda – the big name set to be out of contract in 2023 is Jason Knight. The Irish international has featured 21 times in League One this season and remains a key player, and at the start of last month, Warne revealed that the club have an option to extend Knight’s deal.

Elsewhere, summer signings David McGoldrick and James Chester both see their contracts expire in the summer, after signing one-year deals last time round. McGoldrick has proved to be a very useful player this season having scored nine goals and assisted two more in his 21 league appearances for the Rams so far this season. Chester meanwhile has played just six times in the league and hasn’t featured October owing to injury.

McGoldrick is surely scoring his way to another deal despite being 35 years old, but it seems like Chester could be released at the end of his stay if he can’t return to fitness.

Veteran defenders Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies see their deals expire at the end of this season. Both have been used sparingly by Warne this season and both players’ futures seem to be up in the air – Davies had interest from MK Dons last month but remains at Pride Park. Craig Forsyth is also out of contract – he’s featured 23 times in League One this season and has been an important player, so a new deal for him seems more likely.

Second-choice goalkeeper Scott Loach is also out of contract in the summer.

Warne and Derby County have some difficult decisions to weigh up then, but right now, all their focus will be on a home game v Morecambe this weekend.