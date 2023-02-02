Cut-off point for O’Brien’s move from Nottingham Forest to Blackburn revealed + details behind delayed swoop

Lewis O’Brien’s loan move from Nottingham Forest to Blackburn Rovers is being held up because the transfer ‘not yet received approval from the English Football League, due to timings of the paperwork on deadline day’, reports LancsLive.

Blackburn Rovers endured a pretty poor January transfer window. But it could yet prove to be a decent window with Rovers still working on a loan deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder O’Brien. LancsLive say that the deal includes a £10million buy option should Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side earn promotion this season, and also that the club are still working on a deal to sign Rochdale youngster Ethan Brierley.

But it’s now been revealed that O’Brien’s move to Ewood park is still awaiting approval from the EFL, seemingly due to the necessary paperwork being submitted late on deadline day. LancsLive say that Blackburn Rovers have until Friday morning ‘to provide the EFL with more information’.

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

A waiting game…

Blackburn Rovers really didn’t make much of last month’s transfer window. But the late arrival of O’Brien would be a big coup for Tomasson’s side as they look to ensure they keep their spot in the top-six.

They’ve fallen out of 3rd place in recent weeks and if their inconsistent form continues then Blackburn could start to free fall down the table, and out of the play-off places. A player like O’Brien who can control the game from the middle of the pitch would be a big signing for Rovers, who are two points behind Middlesbrough in 3rd and only three points ahead of Preston North End in 11th.

The club needs to submit the necessary paperwork and then hope that the deal receives approval from the EFL – if not then it’ll come as a huge blow.

Rovers return to action v Wigan Athletic next week.