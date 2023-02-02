Coventry City set to raid League Two club for new key figure, report claims

Coventry City are in advanced talks to recruit AFC Wimbledon head of recruitment Jamie Johnson, Football Insider has said.

Coventry City lost two of their key figures in January with Chris Badlan, head of recruitment, and Stuart Benthom, chief scout, heading to Championship rivals Blackpool.

They’ve already brought in former Northampton Town boss Dean Austin as head of recruitment but according to Football Insider, the Sky Blues are poised for a reshuffle.

They state that AFC Wimbledon head of recruitment Johnson is now heading for the Sky Blues to take up the same role. He will work alongside recent appointment Austin, who will switch to a director of football role at the CBS Arena.

Advanced talks are taking place over Johnson’s appointment, so it remains to be seen if the terms can be thrashed out to bring him up to the Championship from League Two as part of Coventry City’s latest change to the club hierarchy.

A key part to play…

Coventry City’s recruitment has been a key part of their success in recent years and continuing their habit for signing players and developing them before allowing them to head for pastures new will be central in maintaining their upward trajectory.

An experienced figure like Johnson who has hoped oversee the development and recruitment of some top talents at AFC Wimbledon makes him a strong candidate for the post. It remains to be seen if these discussions lead to an appointment, but it looks to be moving in the right direction.

The combination of Austin and Johnson will hopefully see the Sky Blues recruit some more top talents in the years to come after the recent success of Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare, Ben Sheaf and more.