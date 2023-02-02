Coventry City boss reveals whether any player was close to leaving last month after Everton miss out on Viktor Gyokeres

Coventry City boss Mark Robins says the club were never close to losing any of their player in last month’s transfer window.

Coventry City had a pretty positive month on the whole. The Sky Blues brought in Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, and Luke McNally on loan, whilst signing Sean Maguire on a permanent deal. And perhaps most important of all; Coventry City managed to keep hold of Viktor Gyokeres.

A number of teams have been linked with a move for the Swedish international this season. Last month though, it was Everton who were being most closely linked with a move for the 24-year-old, who’s scored 12 and assisted four in the Championship so far this season.

Asked by CoventryLive if his side were close to losing any players last month, Robins said:

“No, we set out stall out right from the start that we weren’t letting anyone go, and true to our word and true to the owner’s word, that’s what happened. We move on now and thankfully it’s closed and it’s a closed chapter.”

Reports ahead of deadline day claimed that Everton and Coventry City were in talks over a potential £15million deal for Gyokeres, but that obviously came to nothing and the striker will remain at Coventry City until the summer at least.

What next for Gyokeres?

Gyokeres is under contract at Coventry City until 2024 and so the next summer transfer window could be the ideal time for the Sky Blues to cash in on him. With reports claiming that Coventry want up to £15million for the striker, the club will surely be keen to eventually claim that amount of money on the striker, and not risk losing him on a free transfer in 2024.

A new deal for the striker can’t be ruled out. But it seems unlikely that Gyokeres will extend his stay at the club given the amount of Premier League interest in him, and the fact that Coventry City don’t look likely to be promoted this season – next season remains to be seen.

Coventry City return to action v West Brom tomorrow night.