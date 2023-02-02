Charlton Athletic figure discusses club’s January ‘remit’ and assesses the Addicks’ overall transfer window

Charlton Athletic technical director Andy Scott says ‘part of the remit was to trim the squad’ last month, and that the Addicks are generally happy with their transfer window.

Charlton Athletic brought in Macauley Bonne and Michael Hector on free transfers last month, whilst also signing Gavin Kilkenny, Todd Kane, and Matt Penney on loan. January also saw several names leave on permanent deals, with Jayden Stockley, Jake Forster-Caskey, Craig MacGillivray, and Eoghan O’Connell all moving on.

And speaking to Charlton TV (via South London Press), Charlton’s technical director Scott has said that the club wanted to cut down the squad size last month.

He said:

“The squad was too big. Dean couldn’t train the way that he wanted to – for matchday preparations there were five or six that weren’t involved and it doesn’t create a good culture. Dean is very strong on that.

“Part of the remit was to trim the squad. The next part was to bring in better quality than what was leaving. And the third part was to ensure we had better balance about the squad and we had more options for Dean.”

Charlton made late swoops for Kilkenny on loan from Bournemouth and for Hector, who was a free agent following his release from Fulham at the end of last season.

“In general we’ve ticked those boxes,” Scott continued. “We’d have liked one more in maybe but we couldn’t do much about that – we did everything we could. Generally we’re very, very happy with it.”

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

Moving forward…

After a tough couple of years, Charlton Athletic finally look to have a longer-term plan in place, and it looks like they’re making steps towards achieving that plan too. They made some good signings last month and they should slot nicely into Holden’s first-team, with certain player departures surely making some space in the budget for next summer.

Form has improved since Holden took charge and the task now is to see how high Charlton Athletic can finish in League One this season. A play-off finish seems like a stretch – the Addicks sit 12 points behind Barnsley in 6th but if they can finish strong, then Charlton can prepare for a big season next time round.

Up next for the Addicks is a trip to Exeter City this weekend.