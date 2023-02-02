Championship 2022/23 final table predictions – do you agree?

Each team in the Championship now has less than 20 games to play, and with the Janaury transfer window having closed, it’s time to predict who’ll finish where.

There were teams in the Championship who enjoyed good transfer windows. Rotherham United were one, and Watford another. And there were teams who were left frustrated at a lack of business, like QPR, Millwall, and Swansea City to name a few.

But how has January shaped the Championship table? And where do we think each team will finish in the league? A handful of our writers have their say…

Luke Phelps

“I still think it’s pretty obvious that Burnley and Sheffield United go up automatically, and in that order. The race for the play-off places remains very wide open but for me, it’s quickly narrowing down to a select few teams and as ever, it’s the battle for 6th that’ll be the toughest to predict.

“There’s a few teams that you could say are proverbial dark horses in the race for 6th. I think Sunderland will struggle after losing Ross Stewart and I think Millwall and Blackburn Rovers will drop off. Coventry City are a team that could push towards the top-six after they had a decent showing in January, and I think Hull City will surprise a few people and move towards the top half of the table too.

“At the bottom, I think it’s very much a four-horse race for relegation between Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, and Wigan. And all except Cardiff had decent January transfer windows so it should make for an exciting climax. I think Rotherham have secured their safety with a decent January transfer window.”

Final table prediction:

1st. Burnley

2nd. Sheffield United

3rd. Middlesbrough

4th. West Brom

5th. Watford

6th. Norwich City

7th. Luton Town

8th. Preston North End

9th. Coventry City

10th. Millwall

11th. Blackburn Rovers

12th. Hull City

13th. Sunderland

14th. Stoke City

15th. Swansea City

16th. Reading

17th. QPR

18th. Bristol City

19th. Rotherham United

20th. Birmingham City

21st. Huddersfield Town

22nd. Blackpool

23rd. Wigan Athletic

24th. Cardiff City

James Ray

“There isn’t really any debate about who goes up automatically this season. Barring an unbelievable collapse, Burnley and Sheffield United will head up, and while there’s time for the Blades to push for the title still, Vincent Kompany’s Clarets are marching towards a historic campaign and I can’t see anyone stoping them.

“We could be in for a memorable play-off battle though. Only eight points separates 3rd and 16th but two teams I firmly believe will be in the top six are West Brom and Middlesbrough, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Norwich City earn a spot either. The last position is really up for grabs though, and given Watford’s inconsistencies, I think there might be a surprise inclusion despite the strength in the Hornet’s squad.

“The fight at the drop is sure to be a scrappy one too. I really think Cardiff are in danger after a dismal January but one who might surprise some is Blackpool, with Mick McCarthy a shrewd operator in tense situations while the managerial experience of Mark Fotheringham and Shaun Maloney might come back to bite Huddersfield and Wigan.

“It’s sure to be an entertaining few months though, so buckle up for the ride.”

Final table prediction:

1st. Burnley

2nd. Sheffield United

3rd. West Brom

4th. Middlesbrough

5th. Norwich City

6th. Millwall

7th. Watford

8th. Luton Town

9th. Blackburn Rovers

10th. Sunderland

11th. Coventry City

12th. Swansea City

13th. Hull City

14th. QPR

15th. Preston North End

16th. Bristol City

17th. Reading

18th. Stoke City

19th. Birmingham City

20th. Rotherham United

21st. Blackpool

22nd. Cardiff City

23rd. Huddersfield Town

24th. Wigan Athletic