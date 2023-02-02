Burnley contracts: The deals expiring in 2023 and those with one-year options

Burnley are enjoying a memorable 2022/23 campaign and are right on course to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany’s much-needed squad revamp has set the Clarets on the path back to the top-flight. As a result, the club don’t have much work to do on the contract front either.

After such a significant overhaul of the playing squad, there are only a few players left who see their current deals at Turf Moor expire at the end of the season.

The most notable name of those facing an uncertain six months is experienced striker Ashley Barnes. The 33-year-old has played a supporting role this season, with much of his 21 Championship outings coming as a substitute, although he has shown he still has the attributes to be a solid option at this level.

Barnes provided two assists in the first two league games of the season and netted a brace in an impressive derby day outing against Blackburn Rovers in November. Transfermarkt states an option for a 12-month extension is included in his deal but amid recent links with an exit and more limited game time, there will be a decision to make over his immediate future.

All the other players who see their deals expire this summer are currently on loan away from Turf Moor, hinting at their standing in Kompany’s squad.

Long-serving defender Matt Lowton linked up with Huddersfield Town on a temporary basis in January after seeing limited action over the first half of the season and after joining back in 2015, it seems 2023 will bring an end to his long-term stay with the club.

Goalkeepers Will Norris and Lukas Jensen are also out of contract at the end of the season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see either freed at the end of the season to let them search for pastures new.

Norris, 29, has mainly played a back-up role since signing in 2020 and after joining Peterborough United on loan in January, it seems we have seen the last of him in a Burnley shirt. As for Danish ‘keeper Jensen, he’s been Accrington Stanley’s no.2 for much of the season and it seems unlikely that he has a long-term future at Turf Moor.