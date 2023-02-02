Blackburn Rovers learn fate of late transfer swoop for Nottingham Forest ace

Blackburn Rovers have seen their deadline day swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien blocked by the EFL, Alan Nixon has reported.

Blackburn Rovers were heavily linked with a move for midfielder O’Brien on deadline day and in the latter stages of the day, it looked as though the Ewood Park outfit were poised to wrap up an initial loan deal for his services.

However, the deadline passed and no announcement came, leading to further speculation over just what was to come regarding their chase for the former Huddersfield Town.

It was widely reported that an appeal had been made in a bid to ratify the deal but now, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that the EFL have blocked O’Brien’s move and he will not be joining Blackburn Rovers after this dramatic sequence of events.

The news will come as a bitter disappointment to those at Ewood Park, ultimately rounding off an underwhelming window for the club.

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

A tough month for Rovers…

After a poor month in the transfer market for Blackburn Rovers, the EFL’s reported decision on the proposed O’Brien deal will come as another blow for those at the club.

Numerous striker targets were linked without any moves coming to fruition, leaving options light at the top of the pitch for Jon Dahl Tomasson. Sorba Thomas’ loan arrival is a positive for Rovers and marks shrewd business, but it’s the ones that Blackburn missed out on that will be the source of frustration.

It will be hoped that inroads can be made early on in the summer transfer window later this year to avoid similar scenarios playing out again.