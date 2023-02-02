Blackburn Rovers contracts: The deals expiring in 2023 and those with one-year options

Blackburn Rovers have endured an inconsistent season under Jon Dahl Tomasson but they’re still firmly in the fight for a Championship play-off spot.

Blackburn Rovers sit in 6th place after 28 games, with only one draw still to their name.

The January transfer window has been and gone too, although the wait to see if new arrivals Lewis O’Brien and Ethan Brierley were sealed in time goes on. Attention will soon turn to contract matters, and there is a bit of work to be done on that front.

The most notable player out of contract at the end of this season is star forward Ben Brereton Diaz, and it seems for all intents and purposes that he will be leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. His 12-month option was triggered last season and he is claimed to have agreed pre-contract terms with Villareal ahead of the summer window.

This January was Rovers’ last chance to cash in on the Chilean but he’ll be staying put to help with the club’s bid for promotion, with a move away looking likely at the end of the campaign.

Bradley Dack is another big Blackburn Rovers name nearing the end of their deal. The attacking midfielder was struggling for game time under Tomasson’s management and it seemed as though pastures new were awaiting. However, he’s been back in the side recently and playing well.

Dack’s deal includes a 12-month options, as per Transfermarkt, so it would be a surprise if that wasn’t triggered. The 29-year-old has started the last seven Championship games, managing three goals in the process.

Spanish centre-back Daniel Ayala is out of contract this summer too, but there’s no option to extend his deal. He’s expressed an interest in extending his stay at Ewood Park but as of December, talks were yet to take place over an extension. The former Liverpool and Middlesbrough man has been a regular starter for Tomasson, playing in 22 Championship games this season.

Last but not least is academy graduate Daniel Butterworth, and it seems a change of scenery could be on the horizon for the forward. At 23, the Manchester-born striker needs regular senior minutes and while he has made a decent impression in an attacking midfield role for Port Vale, it’s hard to see him making the grade at Ewood Park on a long-term basis.