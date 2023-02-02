Barnsley man doubtful for Portsmouth clash after picking up an injury in last night’s win

Barnsley goalkeeper Bradley Collins is a doubt for Saturday’s League One game v Portsmouth, says Tykes boss Michael Duff.

Barnsley travelled to Oxford United in League One last night. It promised to be a tough evening for the Tykes who went into the game on the back of a 3-1 win at home to Accrington Stanley, but Duff’s side put in a commanding performance to eventually leave with all three points.

January signing Bobby Thomas scored in the first half and Nicky Cadden scored in the second half. The win keeps Barnsley in 6th place of the table but for Duff, the potential loss of Collins for Saturday’s trip to Fratton Park is a blow.

The Barnsley boss told Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane after the game that Collins is doubtful for Saturday after he picked up an injury in the second half, meaning January arrival Harry Isted is in line to make his debut – perhaps earlier than he would’ve anticipated.

Duff says Collins is now a doubt for Saturday after picking up an injury second half, has been struggling with his quad. Could be early debut for Isted but not definite — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) February 1, 2023

Isted, 25, joined Barnsley on loan from Luton Town last month, with Jack Walton heading the other way on a permanent deal. Isted made two Championship appearances last season and has featured once in the second tier this time round, and if Collins’ injury is a serious one, then Isted could play more first-team football than he ever has.

A blow for Barnsley…

Collins is a solid goalkeeper at League One level. He’s kept nine clean sheets in the league so far this season and if he’s sidelined for a significant period of time, then it’ll come as a real blow for Duff and his side.

Isted, whilst he provides decent cover, is a relatively inexperienced goalkeeper and so it’ll be a big ask for him to come into a promotion-chasing side and provide the same level of quality that Collins has provided all season.

The Tykes’ upcoming game v Portsmouth this weekend will be a tough one, with Pompey looking much-improved under new boss John Mousinho.