‘Absolute agony’ – Karl Robinson issues early injury update on Oxford United star

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has said midfielder Cameron Brannagan is in ‘absolute agony’ after being forced off through injury against Barnsley.

Oxford United fell to a third consecutive League One defeat on Wednesday night, losing 2-1 at home to Barnsley.

A 71st-minute goal from Elliott Moore wasn’t enough to inspire a comeback as Bobby Thomas and Nicky Cadden’s goals proved decisive. The Yellows were dealt an early blow shortly before the opening goal too, with midfield star Brannagan forced off after just 24 minutes.

He had been on the receiving end of some firm tackles in the early knockings and tried to play on before making way for Marcus McGuane. Now, manager Robinson has provided an early update.

As quoted by the Oxford Mail, the U’s boss admitted Brannagan is in ‘absolute agony’ after taking a whack to his hip. He said:

“Cameron’s not great, he got smashed on his left hip and his right hip is in absolute agony.

“I’m not too sure how bad that is but he’s struggling to walk in there right now.”

Dealing with his absence…

Brannagan is probably Oxford United’s most influential player, so losing him for any period of time will be a blow. It will be hoped he can rest up and recover though, with a full diagnosis yet to be made after his withdrawal.

If he is facing a spell out, midweek replacement McGuane will be the leading contender for a starting role you would think.

Youngsters Tyler Goodrham and Joshua Johnson are also options, but it would be a big ask for the inexperienced players to come into the side given the limited action they have seen at this stage of their respective careers. It remains to be seen the extent of Brannagan’s injury, but fingers will be crossed after Robinson’s worrying words.