‘A must-win game’ – West Brom v Coventry City prediction: The72

West Brom host Coventry City in the Championship on Friday night.

West Brom come into their clash with Coventry City off the back of two consecutive defeats across all competitions. They were narrowly beaten by Burnley in their last league outing but Carlos Corberan will be hoping for a vast improvement from their 3-0 loss to Bristol City in the FA Cup.

The Baggies are still only two points off the play-offs though and currently occupy 10th place.

As for the Sky Blues, they’re sitting 13th after halting a poor run of form in their last outing. Mark Robins’ Coventry City dispatched of strugglers Huddersfield Town, with Gustavo Hamer and Kasey Palmer netting to get themselves back on track.

A victory would see them move level on points with the Baggies.

Now, ahead of Friday’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Carlos Corberan will know West Brom need to get back on the right track quickly after two defeats if they are to regain the momentum that has seen them shoot up the table under his management. The visit of Coventry presents a good chance for them to do just that too.

“The Sky Blues have lost their last three away league games in a row and with the Baggies on a run of five consecutive home victories, the visitors will be up against it here.

“Both hold hopes of pushing into the play-off spots over the rest of the season but I think the hosts will have too much for Coventry. This is a must-win game for West Brom and I think they’ll secure all three points.”

Score prediction: West Brom 3-1 Coventry City

Luke Phelps

“This is an exciting match up, made more so by the fact that Coventry City are one of the few teams to have beaten Corberan’s West Brom this season.

“The Baggies will be out for blood tomorrow night and given the Sky Blues’ recent patchy form, I think the momentum definitely lies with West Brom, despite them suffering back-to-back defeats ahead of this one.

“West Brom have so much quality in midfield and attack and they made a couple of decent late signings in Nathaniel Chalobah and Marc Albrighton, so I think the Baggies will emerge victorious in this one.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-1 Coventry City