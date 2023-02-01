Wigan Athletic make 11th hour recall decision regarding 28-year-old

Wigan Athletic made the late decision to recall winger Jordan Jones from his Kilmarnock loan, Wigan Today has said.

Wigan Athletic’s versatile attacker Jones made a summer return to Scotland ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, reuniting with former club Kilmarnock on a temporary basis in a bid to find regular minutes away from the DW Stadium.

He’s played 16 times for Killie across all competitions, chipping in with a goal and an assist in the process.

Since his departure from Wigan Athletic, the Latics have gone through two managerial changes though. Leam Richardson was in charge prior to Jones’ loan exit and his replacement, Kolo Toure, has departed following a dismal run at the start of his tenure.

Shaun Maloney is now charge at the DW Stadium and now, Wigan Today has claimed the new boss has made a surprise decision to bring Jones back from his loan.

The club made the decision at the 11th hour with Maloney keen to keep his options open and the Latics believe all the necessary paperwork was completed in time.

Another chance for Jones…

Former Middlesbrough and Rangers man Jones’ time in England to date hasn’t been the most fruitful, with 17 outings for Wigan Athletic yielding just two assists.

However, under a new boss in Maloney, it will be hoped the Northern Irishman can get back to his dangerous best to make an impact in the Latics’ fight to survive. He mainly plays off the left-wing but can operate on the right or through the middle as an attacking midfielder if needs be.

His Wigan Athletic contract runs out at the end of the 2023/24 campaign but if his return does go through, the next few months could be vital for his long-term prospects with the club.