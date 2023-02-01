Wigan Athletic made an attempt to sign Charlton Athletic man yesterday, says reporter

Richard Cawley says it ‘sounds as if’ Wigan Athletic made an attempt to sign Charlton Athletic’s Corey Blackett-Taylor yesterday.

Blackett-Taylor, 25, joined Charlton Athletic ahead of last season. The former Aston Villa man featured 27 times in League One last time round but he’s already featured 20 times in League One this season, scoring four goals and assisting three more.

And yesterday, Wigan Athletic seemingly made an attempt to bring the Englishman to the DW Stadium. South London Press journalist Cawley tweeted earlier today:

It never came to anything, but sounds as if Wigan tried for Corey Blackett-Taylor yesterday. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) February 1, 2023

Wigan Athletic currently sit in last place of the Championship table. The Latics have recently undergone a managerial change, replacing Kolo Toure with Shaun Maloney, and the club made some positive signing sin the final weeks of the January transfer window.

Miguel Azeez, Omar Rekik, Christ Tiehi, and Danel Sinani all joined on loan, whilst defenders Martin Kelly and Steve Caulker signed on permanent deals. Btu Blackett-Taylor remains at Charlton Athletic who also enjoyed a strong January, with Dean Holden looking to push his new side towards the League One play-off spots in the second half of the season.

The second half of the season…

For Wigan Athletic, the task is simple: avoid relegation. It’s easier said than done though, and Maloney has a huge task on his hands, but his side’s January signings seem positive and fans may have hope that their side can beat the drop.

Charlton meanwhile might yet have ambitions of a top-six push. The Addicks look much-improved under Holden and they’ve made a lot of positive signings as well, but competition for the League One play-off places is rife this year and it’ll be a big ask for Charlton to move from 15th and into the top-six before May.

And Blackett-Taylor will play a huge part in any success Charlton have this season – he’s become a key player for the club and it’s unsurprising to hear that there was interest in him yesterday.

Charlton face Exeter City this weekend, whilst Wigan go up against Blackburn Rovers next week.