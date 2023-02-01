West Ham’s late interest in Sheffield United star revealed after deadline passes

West Ham were also interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, Norwegian reporter Arilas Ould-Saada has revealed.

Sheffield United looked as though they were going to see out the transfer window without any dramatic turns but in the final days of the month, speculation ramped up over a potential exit for midfield star Berge.

Newcastle United and Fulham were strongly linked but a move failed to transpire, with the Blades ultimately opting to hold onto their key man.

Now though, the identity of a third Premier League admirer has now emerged.

Reporting for TV2 Sport, Norwegian journalist Ould-Saada has revealed that West Ham also held an interest in Berge. He states their swoop failed to materialise for ‘various reasons’ though, with plenty of top-flight enquiries coming in for the highly-rated 24-year-old over the course of the month.

Berge has played in 19 Championship games so far this season, managing four goals and three assists in the process.

Back to business…

After a pretty hectic end to the month for Berge, the focus will now turn back to the Blades’ promotion bid.

The towering midfielder will have a key role to play in the middle of the park for Paul Heckingbottom as they look to make a return to the Premier League. Automatic promotion is in their hands given the 12-point gap to 3rd placed Middlesbrough but it remains to be seen whether or not they can close the gap to leaders Burnley over the final 18 games of the season.

Losing Berge would have been big blow to their title aspirations but after fending off late interest from Newcastle United, Fulham and West Ham, there’s no choice but to kick on from here on out.