Trusted reporter clarifies Xavier Simons’ situation after Hull City pursued permanent deal for Chelsea man

Hull City were unable to get a permanent deal for Chelsea loanee Xavier Simons over the line yesterday, says HullLive’s Barry Cooper.

Hull City were pursuing a permanent deal for Simons, 19, from Chelsea yesterday. The Englishman joined Hull City on loan earlier in the season and he’s since featured twice in the Championship, and once in the FA Cup. Simons wasn’t really favoured under previous Tigers boss Shota Arveladze, but current boss Liam Rosenior is clearly a fan.

Yesterday, reports had emerged claiming that Hull City had agreed a deal to sign Simons on a permanent deal from Chelsea. But HullLive reporter Cooper has clarified the situation surrounding Simons, revealing that a permanent deal didn’t go through in time.

Lots of questions about Xavier Simons. He remains at #hcafc on loan from Chelsea, but the permanent deal didn’t quite go through in time. Seeing Liam Rosenior tomorrow so will get a full update. — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) February 1, 2023

Hull City’s January transfer window ended with the loan signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, resulting in a pretty positive transfer window for the Tigers who also signed Aaron Connolly on loan from Brighton, and Malcolm Ebiowei on loan from Crystal Palace.

Simons to Hull City…

Simons is currently under contract until the end of this season, but Chelsea have an option to extend his deal by a further year.

And with Hull City missing out on a permanent deal, it seems likely that Chelsea will now activate the one-year extension in Simons’ deal and then try to sell Simons, avoiding the possibility of losing him on a free transfer.

Whether Hull City will still be interested in a permanent deal come the summer remains to be seen. It’s now down to the player to impress Rosenior and show him what Hull City missed out on yesterday.

Hull City host Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend, and Simons may well come in for his first league start for the club.