‘They’re not good enough’ – Oxford United v Barnsley prediction: The72

Oxford United host Barnsley in League One this evening.

Karl Robinson’s side come into Wednesday night’s game with Barnsley off the back of a straightforward deadline day, with striker Tyler Smith arriving on loan while Matty Taylor made a temporary switch to third-tier rivals Port Vale.

The Yellows’ underwhelming campaign has continued on-pitch though, with back-to-back defeats leaving them 14th.

As for Barnsley, they bounced back from consecutive defeats last time out with a 3-1 victory over Accrington Stanley and with three new arrivals on deadline day, Michael Duff will be hoping to close the seven-point gap to Bolton Wanderers with a win tonight.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Barnsley’s winter business should help them in their bid to build gap to the chasing pack over the second half of the season but a trip to the Kassam Stadium will present challenges for Michael Duff’s side.

“Robinson’s Oxford would have hoped to be far closer to the top-six at this point but given their continued inconsistencies, it’s hard to see them mounting a late charge. Frankly, they’re not good enough to do so at the moment, and I can see them struggling here too.

“With the help of some fresh faces, I’ll back the Tykes to take all three points back to Oakwell.”

Score prediction: Oxford United 0-2 Barnsley

Luke Phelps

“The Tykes suffered a couple of disappointing defeats before returning to winning ways last time out. But I think they’ll be able to carry on the form they were showcasing through December and crack on with their bid for promotion.

“Oxford United pose a threat for sure. But they really don’t look convincing this season and I think this campaign could peter out into a disappointing one for them.

“Given that, and given Barnsley’s impressive January signings, I’m going to say this one will end in a narrow away win.”

Score prediction: Oxford United 0-1 Barnsley