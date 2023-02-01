Sheffield Wednesday begin contract talks with 28-year-old after January transfer interest

Sheffield Wednesday have started talks with versatile striker Callum Paterson over a new contract, it has been claimed by Football Insider.

Sheffield Wednesday man Paterson has remained in Darren Moore’s first-team picture for much of this season. He’s found increased game time since the start of December, playing a part in the last eight League One games after patchy appearances until then.

Question marks emerged over his future amid his struggle for game time until this recent run in the side, and former club Hearts held a public interest in the Scot. A move failed to materialise though, with the transfer window now slammed shut.

Paterson’s deal is up in the summer and uncertainty has surrounding his long-term future.

Now though, it seems Wednesday are looking to bring an end to the uncertainty. Football Insider states talks have begun between Paterson and the League One promotion hopefuls over a new contract, with the Owls hoping his stint in the starting XI can persuade him to stay.

Time will tell…

When Paterson was on the fringes of Moore’s starting XI, it seemed that it would be a natural next step for Paterson to either leave in January or to head for pastures new at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

After four starts in the last six League One games though, it looks as though he’s back in Moore’s thinking. He’s managed three assists in his last three games and given the versatility and pedigree he provides, Paterson is a solid player to keep around despite criticisms from some fans.

The deciding factor could be Moore’s long-term plans for him though.

If he’s going to commit to a new contract, he may well want assurances of his starting XI chances going forward, as a return to the periphery might mean he’s better off trying his luck elsewhere after in the summer.