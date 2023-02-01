QPR contracts: The deals expiring in 2023 and those with one-year options

QPR are gearing up for what looks set to be a testing second half of the season, after a very quiet January transfer window for the R’s.

QPR’s loan signing of Jamal Lowe was their only January signing. Whilst it’s a decent signing, QPR looked to be in need of more recruits, with form having gone out of the window in in recent weeks and months. The R’s sit 14th in the Championship table and have only won one league game since October, and with a new manager in place and some names out of contract this year and next, a summer rebuild looks to be on the cards.

The big name at QPR who’s out of contract this summer is Chris Willock. The ex-Arsenal man started the season positively but he’s since struggle for form and for fitness, with no goals in his last 13 outings for the R’s. But according to Transfermarkt, QPR have the option to extend Willock’s deal by an extra year – an option which they will inevitably take up between now and the end of the season.

Elsewhere, both Luke Amos and Leon Balogun see their current contracts expire this summer. Amos has been with the club since 2019, but the former Tottenham Hotspur man has consistently struggled with injuries during his time in west London. This season, Amos has featured 12 times in the Championship and is currently sidelined. But he’s shown glimpses of a quality player – notably in the second half of last season where he netted a handful of goals.

Balogun meanwhile is currently sidelined along with Amos. The central defender was really impressing upon signing on a free transfer earlier in the season but he’s yet to make his return, and a return date isn’t in sight. Balogun was certainly showcasing his quality earlier in the campaign, but he and Amos both need to prove their fitness in a bid to earn a new QPR deal – neither player has extension options.

Jordan Archer also sees his contract expire in the summer. He’s yet to feature in the Championship this season but provides solid cover for Seny Dieng, who might yet move on in the summer, and so Archer might be kept around either as QPR’s new no.1 or again as cover. And Charlie Owens is also out of contract – another ex-Spurs youngster who’s endured some torrid luck with injury; it’d be very surprising if QPR offer Owens another deal after yet another season of injury woe.

QPR return to Championship action v Huddersfield Town this weekend.