Portsmouth rebuffed deadline day bid for versatile forward, report reveals

Portsmouth rejected a deadline day bid for forward Reeco Hackett from Lincoln City, Football Insider has said.

Portsmouth wideman Hackett was among those to draw interest on deadline day but a move failed to materialise.

The former Charlton Athletic youngster, who can play anywhere across the front three, was linked with fellow League One sides Lincoln City and Cambridge United before yesterday’s 11pm cut-off, but Hackett winded up staying at Fratton Park.

Now, the Imps’ efforts to take him to Sincil Bank have been revealed.

Football Insider claims in their bid to add another winger to their ranks, Lincoln City made a deadline bid for Portsmouth man Hackett, only to see their advances rebuffed as manager John Mousinho is keen to keep the 25-year-old for the rest of the season.

Hackett has played 33 times so far this season, chipping in with four goals and an assist in the process. 17 of his 22 League One outings have come as a substitute though, mainly playing a supporting role for Pompey.

A valuable player to keep?

Although, as touched on before, Hackett has mainly played a back-up role, he’s still a valuable player to have around for Mousinho. He can play on either wing or through the middle as a striker or number 10 and few other players at Fratton Park can match him for pace.

He’s a dangerous player to have onboard, even if he’s only going to be coming off the bench.

There was no pressure to cash in either given that he’s under contract with Pompey until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. It remains to be seen how his situation pans out in the summer though, as he could have an important six months or so ahead of him.