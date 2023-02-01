Out of favour Middlesbrough man has contract terminated

Middlesbrough have parted company with central midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce, the club has confirmed.

Middlesbrough signed Boyd-Munce from fellow Championship side Birmingham City last January, with the player arriving on a two-and-a-half year deal. Since then he has gone on to play four times for the club, scoring on his debut against Mansfield Town in the FA Cup.

He has only played once this season and that cameo appearance came under previous manager Chris Wilder. He is yet to make the matchday squad in any competition since Michael Carrick took over in October.

He has fallen right down the pecking order and has seen opportunities in the first-team fold diminish entirely. The likes of Jonny Howson, Hayden Hackney, and Alex Mowatt were all ahead of him, whilst new signing Dan Barlaser has also come into the mix, and Matt Crooks and Riley McGree can also play in his position.

The club have now confirmed his contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

Makes sense for all parties…

With Boyd-Munce now 23 years old, he needs to be playing regular football and that wouldn’t have looked likely had he stayed put at Middlesbrough. Therefore a move away from the Riverside looks the best option for the midfielder at the moment.

Middlesbrough will be looking ahead and will free up space on the wage bill. They have plenty of players in central midfield already without Boyd-Munce in the squad list, and so it makes sense for Boro to part company with the former Birmingham City man.

He has experience playing in the Championship both with Boro and the Blues and so will be a strong addition to any team’s ranks in the second or third tier should someone make a move. Now with no asking price or bid needed, it is likely he won’t be without a club for too long.