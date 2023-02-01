January transfer window: All the ins and outs in the Championship and every team’s business assessed

The January transfer window officially shut at 11pm last night, and it was another busy transfer window for clubs in the English Football League.

In the Championship especially, teams were hard at work throughout January, as they look to bolster their ranks in time for the second half of the season.

And here we list every Championship team’s transfer dealings from January and assess their overall showing in transfer window…

All prices were taken from Transfermarkt.

Birmingham City

Birmingham City went into the New Year on the back of back-to-back defeats in the Championship, following them up with three more losses in the league and an FA Cup exit at the hands of Blackburn Rovers. New additions were very much needed for John Eustace’s side and whilst they haven’t gone crazy, the additions of Reda Khadra and Kevin Long look pretty smart.

Khadra adds some pace to the front-line whilst Long adds some experience to the back, and the late swoop for Emmanuel Longelo looks like a really keen one too.

Ins: Reda Khadra (loan from Brighton), Kevin Long (free transfer from Burnley), Emmanuel Longelo (undisclosed fee from West Ham).

Outs: Przemyslaw Placheta (returned to Norwich City), Jonathan Leko (sold to MK Dons for an undisclosed fee).

Blackburn Rovers

Going off the deals that have been confirmed at the time of writing, it’s been an underwhelming month at Ewood Park. Numerous eye-catching striker targets were linked and none came to fruition, leaving Sorba Thomas as the solitary winter signing.

Ben Brereton Diaz looks set to leave for nothing at the end of the season, which has its pros and cons, but with Dilan Markanday and James Brown the only departures, and the loss of George Hirst too, it was a quiet month that promised more for Blackburn Rovers. As a result, fans have been left understandably disappointed given the need for reinforcements.

Ins: Sorba Thomas (signed on loan from Huddersfield Town).

Outs: James Brown (loaned to Doncaster Rovers), Dilan Markanday (loaned to Aberdeen), George Hirst (recalled by Leicester City).

Blackpool

Of all the teams currently near the foot of the table, Blackpool have made the most signings. But have they made the best signings? Loan captures of Josh Bowler and Morgan Rogers look smart, and the addition of names like Curtis Nelson and Charlie Goode at the back are likewise.

Blackpool have also made a change in manager. But whether Mick McCarthy is the man to get the best out of this new-look Blackpool side remains to be seen. The Seasiders are certainly having a go at securing their Championship status, and McCarthy needs to now get this team gelling and winning games.

Ins: Andy Lyons (£350k from Shamrock Rovers), Curtis Nelson (free transfer from Cardiff City), Tom Trybull (free transfer from SV Sandhausen), Josh Bowler (signed on loan from Nottingham Forest), Morgan Rogers (signed on loan from Manchester City), Charlie Goode (signed on loan from Brentford).

Outs: Grant Ward (released), Callum Wright (sold to Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee), Rhys Williams (recalled by Liverpool), Theo Corbeanu (recalled by Wolves).

Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo’s sale was the most significant bit of business done by Bristol City over the course of January, but the additions at Ashton Gate have certainly caught the eye too. Anis Mehmeti is a top signing, while moves for Nikita Haikin and Harry Cornick also mark shrewd business.

Keeping Alex Scott is a big positive too after he had drawn Premier League interest, so the Robins can be pleased with the business done heading into the second half of the season, even if a new centre-back wouldn’t have gone amiss.

Ins: Nikita Haikin (free transfer from Bodo/Glimt), Harry Cornick (undisclosed fee from Luton Town), Anis Mehmeti (undisclosed fee from Wycombe Wanderers).

Outs: Antoine Semenyo (sold to Bournemouth for £10.25m), Daniel Bentley (sold to Wolves for £57k), Ryley Towler (sold to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee), Han-Noah Massengo (loaned to Auxerre), Stefan Bajic (loaned to Valenciennes FC), Chris Martin (released), Timm Klose (released).

Burnley

Like they did last summer, Burnley recruited well in January, and with the future in mind too. They landed long-term target Michael Obafemi whilst also splashing big on Lyle Foster, bolstering the Clarets’ attacking ranks as they close in sealing an early promotion to the Premier League.

And not only did Vincent Kompany’s side make several positive signings, they also managed to move on some of the older and out of favour players, as well as loan out some of their younger talents to gain some experience in the second half of this season.

A strong showing in January for Burnley.

Ins: Lyle Foster (£11m from KV Westerlo), Hjalmar Ekdal (£2.8m from Djurgarden), Enock Agyei (£350k from RSCA Futures), Ameen Al-Dakhil (undisclosed fee from Sint-Truiden), Michael Obafemi (loan from Swansea City).

Outs: Wout Weghorst (loaned to Manchester United), CJ Egan-Riley (loaned to Hibernian), Luke McNally (loaned to Coventry City), Matthew Lowton (loaned to Huddersfield Town), Dara Costelloe (loaned to Bradford City), Will Norris (loaned to Peterborough United), Bobby Thomas (loaned to Barnsley), Ashley Westwood (free transfer to Charlotte FC), Kevin Long (free transfer to Birmingham City).

Cardiff City

Cardiff City were frustrated for much of the January transfer window. They’ve struggled in recent weeks, most notably in attack, and it looked like they were going to go the entire month without making an attacking addition, but a last minute swoop for Sory Kaba may ease a few fans’ fears going into the second half of the season.

The Guinea striker has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to fire Cardiff City up and away from the drop zone. The Bluebirds also went through a managerial change this month, bringing in Sabri Lamouchi, who has a very tough job on his hands.

Ins: Sory Kaba (loan from FC Midtjylland), Mark McGuinness (recalled from Sheffield Wednesday).

Outs: Curtis Nelson (free transfer to Blackpool), Max Watters (loaned to Barnsley), Ollie Tanner (loaned to York City), Niels Nkounkou (recalled by Everton).

Coventry City

Coventry City are shrewd operators in the transfer market. Last month they made use of the loan market though, signing some exciting defensive names which should help conquer their struggles with inconsistency during the first half of the season.

The signing of Maguire is a bit of a strange one – he’ll no doubt become a useful player for the Sky Blues, and he’ll provide some decent cover, but a short-term replacement for Callum O’Hare was perhaps more of a necessity than another striker.

Ins: Sean Maguire (free transfer from Preston North End), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (signed on loan from Arsenal), Josh Wilson-Esbrand (signed on loan from Manchester City), Luke McNally (signed on loan from Burnley).

Outs: Todd Kane (loaned to Charlton Athletic), Martyn Waghorn (loaned to Huddersfield Town), Julien Da Costa (loaned to AS Nancy), Josh Reid (loaned to Stevenage), Marcel Hilssner (released).

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield’s late swoop for Czech shot-stopper Tomas Vaclik is one of the transfer window’s more impressive deals, but it was a pretty odd month for the Terriers. An influx of temporary additions like Martyn Waghorn, Matthew Lowton and Anthony Knockaert doesn’t exactly scream long-term thinking, but it will be hoped their experience and pedigree can guide the Terriers away from the drop.

Sorba Thomas’ loan exit was probably the most significant outgoing of the month and certainly surprised many. It remains to be seen whether or not this winter’s arrivals can lift Mark Fotheringham’s side away from the relegation battle, with questions already being asked by some supporters.

Ins: Tomas Vaclik (free transfer from Olympiacos), Florian Kamberi (free transfer from FC Winterthur), Anthony Knockaert (loan from Fulham), Joseph Hungo (loan from Watford), Matthew Lowton (loan from Burnley), Martyn Waghorn (loan from Coventry City), Josh Koroma (returned from Portsmouth loan), Scott High (returned from Rotherham United loan), Ryan Schofield (returned from Hibernian loan), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (returned from Wigan Athletic loan), Rolando Aarons (returned from Motherwell loan), Kieran Phillips (returned from Morecambe loan).

Outs: Jon Russell (sold to Barnsley for an undisclosed fee), Sorba Thomas (loaned to Blackburn Rovers), Ryan Schofield (loaned to Crawley Town), Aaron Rowe (loaned to Stockport County), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (recalled by Aston Villa), Luke Mbete (recalled by Manchester City).

Hull City

After such a busy summer window, the Hull City hierarchy probably would’ve hoped January would be quieter than it was. Additions were needed though, and Liam Rosenior should be pleased with the business done over the course of the month.

The Tigers have utilised the market well while offloading some of those on the fringes of the first-team, streamlining Rosenior’s ranks. Karl Darlow’s addition is an astute one while the temporary arrival of Malcolm Ebiowei will bring some real excitement to the MKM Stadium, and they should help the club continue their rise away from the lower echelons of the league.

Ins: Aaron Connolly (loan from Brighton), Malcolm Ebiowei (loan from Crystal Palace), Karl Darlow (loan from Newcastle United), Harvey Cartwright (returned from Peterborough United loan), David Robson (returned from Crawley Town loan).

Outs: James Scott (free transfer to Exeter City), Randell Williams (sold to Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee), Josh Emmanuel (sold to Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee), Andy Cannon (sold to Wrexham for an undisclosed fee), Dogukan Sinik (loaned to Antalyaspor), Brandon Fleming (loaned to Oxford United), Harvey Cartwright (loaned to Wycombe Wanderers), Harvey Vale (recalled by Chelsea).

Luton Town

The signing of Cody Drameh until the end of the season is a fantastic bit of business for the Hatters, softening the blow of James Bree’s departure. However, the lack of a centre-back arrival means Rob Edwards’ options at the back will remain limited until the summer – barring a free agent deal.

Marvelous Nakamba will be a real engine in the middle too, but you can’t help but feel Luton Town are still light in some key areas, especially given that they hold ambitions of another push for the play-offs over the second half of the season.

Ins: Jack Walton (undisclosed fee from Barnsley), Joe Taylor (undisclosed fee from Peterborough United), Marvelous Nakamba (loan from Aston Villa), Cody Drameh (loan from Leeds United), Elliot Thorpe (returned from Burton Albion loan), Aribim Pepple (returned from Grimsby Town loan), Admiral Muskwe (returned from Fleetwood Town loan).

Outs: James Bree (sold to Southampton for £850k), Harry Cornick (sold to Bristol City for an undisclosed fee), Cameron Jerome (released), Matt Macey (loaned to Portsmouth).

Middlesbrough

Overall a good window for Boro, improving their squad with young and hungry talent to help improve their chances of a top-six finish. Since Carrick has come in, there has been a tendency for square pegs in round holes with plenty of players playing out of position. But perhaps surprisingly, with hugely positive results. The three new signings Cameron Archer, Dan Barlaser, and Aaron Ramsey certainly look like more natural fits to come in and compete for places, as well as helping to strengthen in key areas of the pitch.

In terms of outgoings, those on the peripheries have been given a chance to prove their worth out on loan and each of the departures seem justified. It will be an interesting rest of the season for Boro, and they may just have found the missing pieces of the puzzle to get them over the line, and secure a place in the top-six come the end of the campaign.

Ins: Dan Barlaser (£1.03m from Rotherham United), Cameron Archer (loan from Aston Villa), Aaron Ramsey (loan from Aston Villa).

Outs: Duncan Watmore (sold to Millwall for an undisclosed fee), Massimo Luongo (free transfer to Ipswich Town), Matthew Hoppe (loaned to Hibernian).

Millwall

A frustrating month for Millwall in all truth. They went into January looking like they didn’t need to strengthen in too many areas, but any team looking to finish snide the top-six needs to have a positive showing in January. The signing of Oli Burke seems like a useful one, and whilst Duncan Watmore’s arrival will bolster Gary Rowett’s options in the final third, it’s not really a blockbuster signing.

Rowett will hope to have no key injuries in the second half of the season as he doesn’t look to have the best degree of squad depth coming out of January, especially in the middle and up top.

Ins: Duncan Watmore (undisclosed fee from Middlesbrough), Oliver Burke (loan from Werder Bremen).

Outs: Benik Afobe (released), Hayden Muller (sold to Dundalk FC for an undisclosed fee), Isaac Olaofe (sold to Stockport County for an undisclosed fee), Ryan Sanford (loaned to Maidstone United).

Norwich City

The loan signing of Marquinhos looks like an exciting one for sure. Elsewhere, for Norwich City, January was a case of moving on a bit of the deadwood and clearing space in time for a rebuild next summer. David Wagner has started very well in charge of the Canaries and he won’t have wanted too many new faces to arrive and potentially derail their current momentum.

A top-six finish remains the aim and given recent form, it seems very achievable. But whether they can beat the likes of Middlesbrough or West Brom in a play-off final remains to be seen.

Ins: Marquinhos (loan from Arsenal), Christos Tzolis (returned from FC Twente loan), Przemyslaw Placheta (returned from Birmingham City loan).

Outs: Jordan Hugill (free transfer to Rotherham United), Todd Cantwell (sold to Rangers for an undisclosed fee), Aaron Ramsey (recalled by Aston Villa), Danel Sinani (loaned to Wigan Athletic).

Preston North End

The arrival of some youthful exuberance up top in the form of Liam Delap and Tom Cannon should breathe some life into a Preston attack that has looked somewhat stale at times this season. Josh Onomah’s free transfer arrival could prove to be a shrewd deal as well if Ryan Lowe can get the best out of him.

Somewhat surprisingly though, a natural right wing-back didn’t come in though. That would have rounded off a strong window for the Lilywhites, but on paper, Lowe’s ranks still look stronger than they were coming into the month.

Ins: Josh Onomah (free transfer from Fulham), Liam Delap (loan from Manchester City), Tom Cannon (loan from Everton).

Outs: Sean Maguire (free transfer to Coventry City), Adam O’Reilly (sold to Derry City for an undisclosed fee), Mikey O’Neill (loaned to Grimsby Town).

Queens Park Rangers

What an incredibly underwhelming month for QPR. They went into the transfer window in some of the worst form in the league and where they needed to strengthen was obvious. But their only capture last month was the loan signing of Jamal Lowe, and whilst it’s a decent one, it’s not a signing that’ll save their season.

Moving on names like George Thomas and Macauley Bonne may seem positive in terms of the wage bill, but a few key injuries and Neil Critchley all of a sudden has a lack of players, especially in the final third. It could be a very testing second half of the season for QPR.

Ins: Jamal Lowe (loan from Bournemouth), Charlie Owens (returned from Colchester United loan), Ody Alfa (returned from Aldershot Town loan).

Outs: Macauley Bonne (released), Faysal Bettache (released), George Thomas (free transfer to Cambridge United), Conor Masterson (loaned to Gillingham), Mide Shodipo (loaned to Lincoln City), Niko Hamalainen (loaned to RWD Molenbeek).

Reading

A quiet month for the Royals, who didn’t look likely to be busy anyway. Things have been ticking along nicely for them this season – they look set to be well clear of danger and they could yet mount a late push for the top 10, with a play-off finish looking beyond their capabilities this season.

Cesare Casadei is their only signing and it looks like a pretty exciting one in fairness. Keeping Lucas Joao seems like a bonus for Reading too, but he’ll now become a free agent in the summer unless a new deal can be agreed.

Ins: Cesare Casadei (loan from Chelsea).

Outs: Jahmari Clarke (loaned to Forest Green Rovers).

Rotherham United

Of all the teams in the Championship, Rotherham United might well have had the best January transfer window, and their late signing of Domingos Quina on loan from Watford might be their best signing of the month.

Matt Taylor looks well-stocked in his side’s bid for Championship safety this season. He’s bolstered his side in all departments and whilst the loss of Dan Barlaser to Middlesbrough is a blow, the likes of Conor Coventry, Tariqe Fosu, and Quina can provide some creativity in the midfield area between now and the summer. More permanent signings might have been preferred, but for Rotherham, it’s all about beating relegation.

Ins: Sean Morrison (free transfer), Jordan Hugill (free transfer from Norwich City), Leo Hjelde (loan from Leeds United), Conor Coventry (loan from West Ham), Tariqe Fosu (loan from Brentford), Domingos Quina (loan from Watford).

Outs: Dan Barlaser (sold to Middlesbrough for £1.03m), Jamie McCart (loaned to Leyton Orient), Tolaji Bola (loaned to Bradford City), Mackenzie Warne (loaned to Bridlington), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (recalled by Arsenal), Scott High (recalled by Huddersfield Town).

Sheffield United

The priority for Sheffield United was holding onto key players and despite some late drama, both Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye will be seeing out the season at Bramall Lane. That, ultimately, marks a strong window given the circumstances.

No new faces came through the doors and although some more depth in key areas wouldn’t have gone amiss, the Blades still have a squad more than capable of winning automatic promotion. After fending off interest in Berge and Ndiaye, Heckingbottom and co can breathe a sigh of relief now that the window is done.

Ins: Williams Osula (recalled from Derby County loan).

Outs: Jordan Amissah (loaned to Burton Albion), Jake Eastwood (loaned to Rochdale), Joe Starbuck (loaned to Boston United), Reda Khadra (recalled by Brighton).

Stoke City

The last week of the January transfer window was a frantic one for Stoke City. On the whole though, their month looks like a pretty positive one. Harry Souttar’s move to Leicester City is the headline here and whilst it’s obviously a blow, Stoke City are getting a good fee for the player, and they managed to sign a short-term replacement in Axel Tuanzebe too.

Signing a goalkeeper was paramount and Matija Sarkic is a shrewd capture. Elsewhere, Ben Pearson’s late arrival is an exciting one and Ki-Jana Hoever and Bersant Celina look like decent loan signings. Alex Neil just needs to get to the summer with his side’s Championship status intact, and then go about rebuilding the playing squad.

Ins: Axel Tuanzebe (loan from Manchester United), Ki-Jana Hoever (loan from Wolves), Berant Celina (loan from Dijon), Ben Pearson (loan from Bournemouth), Matija Sarkic (loan from Wolves), Tom Edwards (recalled from Barnsley loan), Blondy Nna Noukeu (recalled from Southend United loan).

Outs: Harry Souttar (sold to Leicester City for £17m), Josef Bursik (sold to Club Brugge for an undisclosed fee), Aden Flint (loaned to Sheffield Wednesday), D’Margio Wright-Phillips (loaned to Northampton Town), Liam Delap (recalled by Manchester City), Tarqie Fosu (recalled by Brentford), Gavin Kilkenny (recalled by Bournemouth), Harry Clarke (recalled by Arsenal).

Sunderland

Sunderland’s window was a month of ups and downs. The incoming talent is once again full of potential with the four signings young stars with a point to prove. Kristjaan Speakman deserves credit for these additions. However, with Bailey Wright leaving and Corry Evans and Ross Stewart sidelined for the rest of the season, there are still concerns over the experience in the squad.

That, coupled with the fact Sunderland only have one natural striker for the rest of the season is a worry. Tony Mowbray’s side are in the play-off conversation as things stand, and it will be hoped the lack of business in certain areas doesn’t cost them the chance of a top-six finish this year. You’d think they’d learn from experience, but the flaws are still evident. Ultimately though, it could be argued that there are more positives to take from January than negatives.

Ins: Isaac Lihadji (signed from Lille for an undisclosed fee), Joseph Anderson (signed from Everton for an undisclosed fee), Pierre Ekwah (signed from West Ham for an undisclosed fee), Joe Gelhardt (loan from Leeds United).

Outs: Leon Dajaku (loaned to St Gallen), Bailey Wright (loaned to Rotherham United), Jay Matete (loaned to Plymouth Argyle), Ellis Simms (recalled by Everton).

Swansea City

A very disappointing month for the Swans. Matters behind the scenes at Swansea City don’t look so great from the outside and that’s evident in their lack of transfer activity in January. Perhaps the only positive was moving on Michael Obafemi, but fans may be frustrated that it’s an initial loan deal as it didn’t give their side any spending money for last month. What’s more is that a replacement couldn’t be found.

Karlan Grant was wanted last night but that move didn’t go through. It could be a rocky second half of the season for Russell Martin’s side.

Ins: Morgan Whittaker (recalled from Plymouth Argyle loan).

Outs: Jordon Garrick (sold to Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee), Brandon Cooper (loaned to Forest Green Rovers), Nathanael Ogbeta (loaned to Peterborough United), Michael Obafemi (loaned to Burnley), Armstrong Oko-Flex (recalled by West Ham), Fin Stevens (recalled by Brentford).

Watford

On the whole, Watford fans should be pleased with how their January transfer window panned out. They’ve made a lot of good-looking signings but whether they can all hit the ground running, adapt to the Championship, and not disrupt the current momentum of the side too much, remains to be seen.

Permanent signings of names like Joao Ferreira, Wesley Hoedt, and Ryan Porteous in particular look impressive. Slaven Bilic is building a new-look Watford side based more around younger players, and if Watford don’t secure promotion this season then they look like they could be title challengers next time round with a few more additions elsewhere on the pitch.

Ins: Joao Ferreira (signed from Benfica for £2.25m), Wesley Hoedt (signed from Anderlecht for £2m), Ryan Porteous (signed from Hibernian for £510k), Britt Assombalonga (free transfer from Adana Demirspor), Jorge Cabezas (signed from Real Cartagena for an undisclosed fee), Matheus Martin (loan from Udinese), Henrique Araujo (loan from Benfica), Leandro Bacuna (free transfer).

Outs: Vakoun Bayo (loaned to RSC Chaleroi), William Troost-Ekong (loaned to Salernitana), Joseph Hungbo (loaned to Huddersfield Town), Jorge Cabezas (loaned to Indep. Medellin), Mattie Pollock (loaned to Aberdeen), Domingos Quina (loaned to Rotherham United).

West Brom

The Baggies look to have recruited smartly. Nathaniel Chalobah and Marc Albrighton are two solid, late signings for West Brom, who also managed to move on Kenneth Zohore after his torrid spell with the club, and Martin Kelly too who didn’t look to have much of a place in Carlos Corberan’s first-team.

Keeping Karlan Grant might well prove to be a shrewd move for West Brom, who’ve certainly added some quality to their ranks in the January transfer window. Whether they have enough depth to last until May and potentially work through the play-offs remains to be seen. But it’s certainly an exciting second half of the season ahead for the Baggies.

Ins: Nathaniel Chalobah (signed from Fulham for an undisclosed fee), Marc Albrighton (loan from Leicester City).

Outs: Kenneth Zohore (released), Martin Kelly (sold to Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee).

Wigan Athletic

Despite sitting in last place of the Championship table, there seems to be an air of optimism and belief around Wigan Athletic after replacing Kolo Toure with Shaun Maloney, and then making a few impressive signings in the final days of the transfer window.

Martin Kelly and Steven Caulker will bring a huge amount of experience to the defence. Elsewhere, the loan captures of Danel Sinani, Miguel Azeez, and Omar Rekik in particular look like really exciting ones, and so the Latics might yet be able to finish above the drop zone. It’s a tall order, but Wigan stocked up well last month.

Ins: Martin Kelly (signed for an undisclosed fee from West Brom), Steven Caulker (free transfer from Karagumruk), Danel Sinani (loan from Norwich City), Christ Tiehi (loan from Slovan Liberec), Omar Rekik (loan from Arsenal), Miguel Azeez (loan from Arsenal), Scott Smith (returned from Torquay United loan).

Outs: Graeme Shinnie (loaned to Aberdeen), Josh Stones (loaned to Ross County), Nathan Broadhead (recalled by Everton), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (recalled by Huddersfield Town).