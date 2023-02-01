Ex-Swansea City favourite could reunite with Cooper at Nottingham Forest, Everton also keen

Former Swansea City captain Andre Ayew is in England to negotiate with two Premier League clubs, says Fabrizio Romano.

Ayew, 33, is best known for his time with Swansea City. He made 141 total appearances for the club across two separate spells, initially joining 2015 and lasting one season before West Ham snapped him up. Ayew returned to the Welsh club during the 2017/18 and he went on to make another 106 appearances for Swansea, scoring 35 goals – 31 of those across two Championship campaigns.

But the 113-cap Ghana attacker left in 2021 at the end of his contract, joining Al-Sadd in the Qatari league. In 29 appearances for the club, Ayew scored an impressive 21 goals, and it now looks like he could be on his way back to England and to the Premier League, after recently becoming a free agent.

Romano tweeted earlier today that Ayew was ‘on his way to London’ in order ‘to negotiate with two Premier League clubs’, with Everton being one of them.

André Ayew, on his way to London now to negotiate with two Premier League clubs — including Everton. 🔵✈️ #EFC Ayew, available as free agent and open to new step. pic.twitter.com/VqNmdDjk8X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2023

And Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse has since suggested that Nottingham Forest are showing a ‘firm interest’ in Ayew – Ayew worked under Steve Cooper during his two seasons in charge of Swansea City.

Colleague @SamiMokbel81_DM broke the story of Andre Ayew's arrival in England for transfer talks. Believe #nffc also showing a firm interest in the experienced Ghanaian, who has worked with Steve Cooper before, at Swansea — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) February 1, 2023

A Swansea City legend…

Ayew is definitely a favoured name among Swansea City fans. He scored a lot of goals in his last two seasons at the club especially, helping the Swans achieve consecutive top-six finishes.

His departure was a disappointing one, but Swans fans will surely be glad to see Ayew potentially on his way back to England where he could yet seal an exciting move to one of Everton or Nottingham Forest. The task at Goodison Park is a big one but Ayew could help guide the Toffees to safety in the Premier League – or he could link up with Cooper at Forest and help to ensure their Premier League status.

As for Swansea City, they currently sit in 12th place of the Championship table and have a game against Birmingham City this weekend.