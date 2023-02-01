Darragh MacAnthony details late transfer interest in Peterborough United stars Taylor, Clarke-Harris and more

Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed star players Jack Taylor, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards were among those to have drawn interest on deadline day.

Peterborough United have grown a strong reputation for developing talented players before selling them on for big profits.

However, the January transfer window has now been and gone and there were no significant losses for the Posh. Jack Marriott left for Fleetwood Town and while some think he should have been kept, the former golden boot winner was out of favour and looking for more game time.

Elsewhere, Joe Taylor joined Luton Town while David Ajiboye and Joe Tomlinson linked up with Sutton United and Swindon Town respectively in temporary deals.

That doesn’t mean there wasn’t interest in key players though, with MacAnthony opening up on the attention drawn by some players on Twitter late last night.

Peterborough United’s chairman and co-owner confirmed deadline day interest in midfielder Jack Taylor and centre-back prodigy Ronnie Edwards but all bids were rejected for their services.

A phone call also came in regarding talisman Clarke-Harris in the morning, but the answer was blunt it seems.

Phone call this morning. The answer was no. https://t.co/25OKHSUce5 — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) January 31, 2023

Midfielder Jeando Fuchs hasn’t been involved since Darren Ferguson’s return but given the standard of some of his previous displays, he’s someone Posh fans are keen to see more of. MacAnthony revealed there was loan interest from Scotland in Fuchs, but nothing came of that either.

Nope. Just ridiculous loan bids from clubs in Scotland all day which I said no to. We need him for run in. https://t.co/pTSBeJFYUU — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) January 31, 2023

Finally, regarding Luton Town signing Joe Taylor, MacAnthony revealed he was sold for a massive 120 times what he was bought for. He said prior that the deal to sign him from Kings Lynn Town was only £5k, meaning Posh have landed £600k from the Hatters.

Try 120 times what I paid for him 🙂 😜 https://t.co/gKAjxzxLGn — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) February 1, 2023

A good window for Posh?

With Darren Ferguson at the helm, it will be hoped the new additions can help Posh in their bid to earn a play-off spot this season. The business done should help them in their efforts too, with some shrewd additions alongside needed departures.

Kabongo Tshimanga provides cover and competition for star man Clarke-Harris while Will Norris is a much-needed senior option in between the sticks. It remains to be seen if Posh can get the best out of Nathanael Ogbeta after his tough time with Swansea City to date, but he’s another solid addition to their defensive ranks.

Promotion will still be the aim for Posh and having kept prized assets despite interest from elsewhere, they’re in a good position to make a serious play-off push this season.