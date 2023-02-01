Comment: Luton Town must eye ex-Bristol City man after failed deadline day pursuit

Luton Town enjoyed a decent January transfer window, making some strong additions. However, there is still a shortage in one key area that Rob Edwards has to contend with.

Luton Town recruited Cody Drameh and Marvelous Nakamba on loan while permanent deals were struck for Jack Walton and Joe Taylor before Tuesday’s 11pm cut-off, making for a respectable window for the Hatters.

However, Edwards remains short on options at the heart of defence. Steve Cook was linked but a move failed to transpire, meaning Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley and Gabe Osho are the only natural centre-backs on the books as it stands.

The Hatters can address this shortage though, with Timm Klose now a free agent.

A deal to get done?

Klose was released by Bristol City on deadline day to free him to search for a new club as a free agent and given his pedigree at this level, he could be an ideal addition for Edwards at Kenilworth Road.

At 34, he wouldn’t exactly be a long-term option for Luton Town. However, he’s proven at this level and has impressed with both Bristol City and former club Norwich City before, providing a towering aerial presence and leadership at the back.

The 17-cap Switzerland international has been involved in Nigel Pearson’s first-team picture this season too, so there wouldn’t be any concerns over match fitness like there would be with other free agents. Given that he’s available for nothing, he’d be a low-risk signing and could just be a short-term option until the window reopens again in the summer.

As a player moving towards the twilight of his career, it would be interesting to see if Klose’s profile is one the Hatters would avoid, but it would at least be worth keeping him in mind as a short-term option given the lack of options currently available at Kenilworth Road.