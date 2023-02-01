Comment: Charlton Athletic should consider swoop for new free agent to bolster problem area

Charlton Athletic were able to make some decent additions to their ranks before yesterday’s 11pm deadline, bolstering Dean Holden’s ranks for the second half of the season.

Charlton Athletic recruited Matt Penney, Todd Kane, Gavin Kilkenny (all loan), Macauley Bonne and Michael Hector over last month, but one area that remains light on the ground is at the top of the pitch.

Bonne’s return provides a much-needed new option at striker but Miles Leaburn is the only other fit striker at the moment. Chuks Aneke is a solid option but he’s sidelined at the moment and has struggled with injuries for a while now, so another striker wouldn’t go amiss.

The Addicks’ swoop for centre-back Hector shows they’re open to free agent recruits too, and one they should turn their attentions to is Chris Martin.

Ready for a new move…

Beccles-born Martin was released by Bristol City on deadline day when it became clear a move wasn’t going to transpire before the cut-off point, freeing him to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

The 34-year-old is admittedly getting towards the twilight years of his career but he’s still a proven goal threat. He’s a hard-working, physical centre-forward and he managed a thoroughly respectable haul of 12 goals and six assists in the Championship last season.

After the departure of Jayden Stockley, Martin would provide experience and physicality at the top of the pitch and can operate well either by himself or with a strike partner. He’s been playing this season so there wouldn’t be a wait for him to get up to fitness and given that he’s now a free agent, a swoop would be cheap and low-risk.

While he’s not exactly a long-term option, he’d be another strong addition to the Addicks’ attacking ranks and his displays last season showed he’s still got plenty to offer.

Martin would be a worthwhile signing for anyone in the market for another striker, so Charlton Athletic should at least consider a move.