Wigan Athletic see bids rejected for Hibernian duo

Wigan Athletic have had bids for Hibernian duo Kevin Nisbet and Josh Campbell rejected, as per The Herald.

Nisbet, 25, has eight goals and one assist in seven Scottish Premier League games so far this season. The Scottish striker has impressed with his performances and looks set for his most successful campaign to date.

Campbell, 22, has seven goals and four assists in 22 league outings this season and is also putting in a hugely impressive season so far. The versatile midfielder is a crucial part of Lee Johnson’s side, but as expected, he has attracted interest.

Following Millwall’s failed attempt at signing Nisbet earlier this month, it now appears the Tics have him on their radar. But it has been reported a bid for both Nisbet and Campbell failed to meet Hibs’ valuation.

An ambitious attempt…

New Tics manager Shaun Maloney is well aware of the Scottish duo from his time managing at Easter Road.

Wigan Athletic find themselves rock bottom of the Championship currently staring at an immediate return to the third tier. With just over 12 hours left of the transfer window the Tics would’ve been hopeful of some additions to boost their survival chances, but it doesn’t appear a move for Nisbet and Campbell will come off.

Maloney has a huge job ahead of him this season and steering the Tics to safety will take a huge turnaround in fortunes.

It remains to be seen whether the Tics will target anyone else before the deadline tonight, but the fact there’s been some movement is a positive sign for supporters.

Maloney will take charge of his first game away to Blackburn Rovers next Monday.