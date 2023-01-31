Wigan Athletic eyeing deal for Norwich City ace – Birmingham City, Coventry City recently linked

Norwich City attacking midfielder Danel Sinani is now a loan target for Wigan Athletic, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

Norwich City man Sinani has seen limited chances since returning from his Huddersfield Town stint last season.

The Luxembourg international managed a respectable return of seven goals and five assists in 47 outings for the Terriers but after featuring a decent amount in the early stages of the campaign, Sinani has fallen back down the pecking order at Carrow Road.

His situation saw Birmingham City and Coventry City linked last week and now, Wigan Athletic are said to be eyeing a loan swoop.

Trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Latics, now under the management of Shaun Maloney after Kolo Toure’s departure, are making a move to bring the versatile attacker Sinani in before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Sinani, 25, can play on either wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

A late move for Sinani?

The versatile ace has shown he can provide at this level when given a chance to play regularly and given the numerous positions he can operate in, he’s a handy player to have around.

However, if he’s not going to get regular game time under David Wagner, a switch away from Norwich City could be his best option – be it a temporary or a permanent one.

He won’t be able to maximise his potential without meaningful minutes and after a respectable stint with Huddersfield Town, this season should have been a good chance for him to kick on. It hasn’t gone quite as hoped just yet, but a late loan exit could give him the chance he deserves to impress.