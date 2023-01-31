Update emerges on Birmingham City’s reported chase for £1.5m man

Birmingham City’s links with a move for American wing-back George Bello have been dismissed by Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City have been linked with numerous names over the course of the January transfer window, with Arminia Bielefeld man Bello mentioned as a deadline day target for the Blues.

Football Insider reported earlier today that John Eustace’s side were making a late push to try and bring the American to St. Andrew’s, with a ‘cut-price’ £1.5m deal said to be enough to secure the services of the youngster.

Now though, those claims have been refuted by Birmingham Live reporter Brian Dick.

Birmingham Live states that they have been told ‘there’s nothing in’ the links between Birmingham City and Bello, seemingly ruling out the chances of a late raid for the 2.Bundesliga ace.

Bello plays as a left-back or left wing-back and has been with the club for just over a year, signing for Bielefeld from Atlanta United in January 2022.

Bello swoop a no go…

Although a move for the young American would have been an impressive one, it would have been a surprise to see the Blues part ways with £1.5m on deadline day to secure his services.

The left-hand side is an area the Blues could do with strengthening before the window slams shut at 11pm tonight but with the clock ticking and a swoop for Bello ruled out, it remains to be seen whether or not Eustace is able to add another option.

Someone who could operate as either a full-back or wing-back, like Bello, would be a good fit, but the Blues will have to move quick as the clock ticks.