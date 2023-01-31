Update emerges in Middlesbrough’s loan pursuit of Manchester United man

Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal looks set to remain at Old Trafford beyond this evening’s transfer deadline despite recent links to Middlesbrough, according Manchester Evening News.

Middlesbrough have utilised the January transfer window well so far, bringing in Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United on a permanent deal and Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season.

But they are still looking at bolstering their squad further in an attempt to maintain the momentum they have gained under new boss Michael Carrick, and cement their place in the top-six come the end of the campaign.

One player they had identified as a potential target is Manchester United midfielder Iqbal. 90min reported that the Red Devils were keen to loan out the youngster, with Middlesbrough named as one of the clubs keen to bring him in on a short-term contract.

However, Manchester Evening News report that he is now expected to stay at Old Trafford, seemingly putting an end to Boro’s pursuit. They may persist with their interest, or they could turn their attention elsewhere.

A blow for Boro…

Carrick is yet to use his Manchester United connections in the transfer market as of yet, and Iqbal could have been a promising move for all parties. The player is highly regarded at the Premier League club and would have provided an additional spark in the Boro engine room.

The arrival of Barlaser means that a central midfielder may not be as high a priority at this moment in time for Middlesbrough anyway, and so it is likely that they will not continue with their pursuit, especially considering Manchester United now expect him to stay put. They are likely to now look to other targets and prioritise players in different positions.

Boro are short in numbers in wide areas and so if they are looking to Manchester United for youngsters to bring in on loan, they could and perhaps should look at wingers who could fit the mould, improve the team and come straight into the starting eleven to help their play-off hopes.