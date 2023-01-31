Trusted reporter shares Charlton Athletic transfer latest + update on potential Bournemouth transfer deal

Charlton Athletic are ‘working on a couple’ of potential signings ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline, says Richard Cawley, with Bournemouth’s Gavin Kilkenny looking set to join on loan.

Charlton Athletic look set for a much more positive second half of the 2022/23 campaign. The first half was slow, with Ben Garner struggling to get a tn out of this side and eventually losing his job.

Dean Holden is now the man in charge and he’s enjoyed a strong start to life at The Valley, winning three of his last four to pull the Addicks up into 15th place of the table and nine points clear of the drop zone.

So far this month, Charlton Athletic have signed Macauley Bonne on a free transfer, as well as Todd Kane and Matthew Penney on loan. And it looks like Kilkenny is set to join on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth, with more potential signings on the horizon as well.

South London Press journalist Cawley tweeted earlier this morning:

#cafc working on a couple of incoming deals, but obviously these things can tend to ebb and flow on deadline day. Loan deal for Bournemouth's Gavin Kilkenny is one transfer that is set to happen. Some scamp has change his club on Wiki yesterday. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 31, 2023

Looking up…

Things are looking much rosier at Charlton Athletic now compared to just a few weeks ago. The club has seemingly made a strong appointment in Holden who’s managed to turn results around, and make some solid January signings so far.

And a couple more names through the door could really see Charlton Athletic make a late push towards the top-six. But fans won’t get too carried away as the competition in League One this season is extremely tough.

Kilkenny looks like he’ll be a solid capture for Charlton, bringing depth and Premier League quality to the midfield. Another striker could be a good addition after seeing Jayden Stockley leave for Fleetwood Town, but it remains to be seen what deals the Addicks get done today.

Charlton return to action v Exeter City in League One this weekend.