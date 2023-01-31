Swindon Town table permanent bid for Peterborough United striker – MLS club also keen

Swindon Town have made a permanent offer for Peterborough United striker Kai Corbett, Football League World has claimed.

Peterborough United added young forward Corbett to their ranks in November 2021, signing him on a free transfer after his West Ham contract came to an end the summer prior.

Since then though, the Barcelona-born attacker has found chances hard to come by. He’s mainly played for Posh’s U21s, featuring just once for the first-team since joining.

Now though, it is said Corbett is drawing interest from elsewhere, with a permanent exit possible.

Corbett has been the subject of a permanent offer from League Two side Swindon Town, Football League World has claimed, but they’re not the only ones interested. They add that Irish side Dundalk are also keen, while an unnamed MLS side are another showing interest in the attacker.

The 20-year-old can play anywhere across the front three but mainly operates as a striker or right-winger.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Best for Corbett?

It seems as though Corbett won’t be making the first-team breakthrough he desires with Peterborough United. He arrived as a low-risk signing and given his decent time in West Ham’s academy, the move looked one worth making.

However, it looks as though he’ll fare better elsewhere, and with interest growing, a late switch could be for the best.

Swindon Town are looking to develop young players more and more at the moment and Corbett would certainly fit their recruitment profile, but with rival interest from Dundalk and America, it will be interesting to see just where the youngster ends up if he does head for pastures new and leave London Road today.