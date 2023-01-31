Swindon Town knock back Hibernian transfer offer for 29-year-old

Hibernian have seen a bid for Swindon Town midfielder Jonny Williams rejected, says Pete O’Rourke.

Williams, 29, joined Swindon Town on a free transfer ahead of last season. The Welsh international left Cardiff City in the Championship to join Swindon Town in League One, where he scored five and assisted six in 42 league outings, despite Swindon’s relegation into League Two.

And this time round, Williams has scored eight in 23 League Two appearances for Swindon Town who currently sit in 6th place of the table. But the Robins could be dealt a cruel blow before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline, with Scottish outfit Hibernian looking into a move for Williams.

Darren Witcoop said on Twitter earlier this morning that Hibs will make a move for Williams should Wigan Athletic return for Josh Campbell, and then O’Rourke revealed that Hibs have now seen a bid for Williams knocked back.

Hibs are currently managed by former Bristol City and Sunderland boss Lee Johnson. They’ve been in a number of Football League transfer headlines this month with some of their players wanted in the Championship – Kevin Nisbet came close to joining Millwall, with Wigan Athletic now looking at Nisbet and also Campbell, but having already seen bids for the duo rejected.

A nervy day for Swindon…

Williams is certainly a key player for Swindon. He’s a player with good experience at all levels of the English game and on the international stage too.

Losing him would certainly put a dent in Swindon Town’s promotion hopes, but given the club’s off-field struggles in recent seasons, it seems likely that Williams will have a price tag.

It could be a case of Swindon waiting for Hibs to place an appropriate bid on the table, but the Robins won’t want it to go down to the wire as they might not be able to sign a replacement in time.

Swindon Town return to League Two action v Newport County this weekend.