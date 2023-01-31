Swansea City making late move to sign West Brom attacker on loan

Swansea City look set to sign West Brom striker Karlan Grant on loan, according to WalesOnline

WalesOnline say that the Swans have been long-term admirers of the former Huddersfield Town man, and he will be the Welsh side’s first signing of the January window should he sign in time. In landing London-born striker, Russell Martin’s side will beat out interest from fellow Championship side Stoke City.

Grant began his career with Charlton Athletic, signing as a schoolboy and eentually going on to become a first-team regular. He joined Huddersfield Town in late January 2019, earning a big-money move to West Brom the following year.

His time with the Baggies has seen him feature 91 times in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and registering eight assists. This season has seen the centre-forward make 21 Championship appearances, scoring three goals.

Thoughts…

Swansea sit 12th in the Championship table on 39 points. It is a congested table with just a win and goal difference separating them from the play-off picture.

Grant is the sort of player that you would envisage slotting straight into the first-team squad at the Swansea Stadium. The Swans would be getting not only a fit player but one who’s hit the ground running with a healthy number of games behind him already this season.

He is a player whose past performances have all shown that he has goal in him. Grant will be a good replacement for Michael Obafemi who’s joined Burnley on loan, and the West Brom man’s potential arrival will mark a decent end to what’s been an otherwise poor transfer window for the Swans.

Swansea City host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.