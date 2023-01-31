Sunderland to offer midfielder a new contract, says reporter

Sunderland will offer Corry Evans a new contract despite the midfielder’s season ending injury, as per Alan Nixon’s Patreon page.

Evans, 32, has made 24 Championship appearances for Sunderland this season. The Northern Irish midfielder is a crucial part of Tony Mowbray’s squad and as captain of the club, he is a big player to have in an inexperienced dressing room.

The former Blackburn Rovers man has plenty of second tier experience to his name and despite starting his Sunderland career slowly, he has since proved himself as a huge asset to have on Wearside.

Evans suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Middlesbrough earlier this month, but despite that the club are willing to offer him a new deal with his current contract expiring this summer, according to Nixon.

A smart decision…

Sunderland are thought to have the option of extending his contract a further 12 months anyway, but it appears Kristjaan Speakman values the 32-year-old enough to warrant a new deal altogether.

Despite not being fit, Evans will still have a role to play in Sunderland’s success this season. The Black Cats sit 9th and just one point outside the top-six as things stand. Evans is one of the only players Sunderland have that have already been in this scenario and his experience should help them in the playoff push.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will sign a replacement for Evans this window and with just over 12 hours left many would argue that it’s crucial they do so.

However, the news of a new contract is positive as Sunderland look to build on the momentum they’ve created in the past year.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is a Championship clash against Millwall this weekend.