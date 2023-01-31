Sunderland dealt significant blow as trusted reporter reveals extent of star man’s injury

Sunderland man Ross Stewart will be sidelined until the end of the season following an injury picked up against Fulham last weekend, as per Keith Downie.

Stewart, 26, has 10 Championship goals in 13 outings so far this season. The Scottish international is a huge player for Sunderland and played a big role in their promotion campaign last time out, scoring 26 in the third tier.

Unfortunately for the Scot, he was sidelined for a couple of months near the start of the season and not long after his return, his season has been ended.

Sky Sports reporter Downie has revealed Stewart will be missing for the remainder of the campaign and will return to training in pre-season, ready for next year.

EXCL: Ross Stewart will be out until the end of the season, following a scan on his Achilles.

HOWEVER, the injury isn’t as bad as first feared. Only a 30% partial tear — not a full rupture as first thought.

The Sunderland striker will be back for full pre-season training #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 31, 2023

The best case scenario?

It isn’t often your most prolific goalscorer suffers a season ending injury and it’s considered the best case scenario. However, after first fears that Stewart could face 12 months out, supporters can be relieved that’s not the case and they only have to deal without Stewart for the rest of the current campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s side haven’t had any luck this season when it comes to injuries. Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Elliot Embleton and Stewart are all now either long-term issues or their season is over.

Sunderland currently only have one natural striker in Joe Gelhardt at the club and with less than 12 hours left of the transfer window, it would be hoped the Black Cats bring in at least one more striker.

The Black Cats are often quite relaxed in their transfer dealings, but the feeling on Wearside is this could be a nervy day in their pursuit of a striker.

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Millwall and Mowbray will once again have to set his side up without Stewart leading the line.