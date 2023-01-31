Sunderland dealt blow as report reveals Sean Dyche’s Everton transfer stance

Sunderland target Ellis Simms trained at Everton this morning with boss Sean Dyche looking to keep the striker on Merseyside this month, as per the Northern Echo.

Simms, 22, made 17 appearances for Sunderland in the second tier throughout the first half of the campaign. The loanee scored seven goals before being recalled to Everton at the start of January.

The Black Cats reinforced in this area through Joe Gelhardt’s arrival, however with the recent injury to Ross Stewart they are in need of more depth up top.

Simms has been on Sunderland’s radar for sometime now, but the latest reports reveal a deal looks less likely with new Toffees boss Dyche minded to keeping him at the club. Simms’ physical presence will likely flourish in a Dyche system and that may be the reason behind this decision.

A race against time…

There’s now under 11 hours remaining in the transfer window and Sunderland desperately need a striking addition to their ranks.

Tony Mowbray’s side sit 9th in the table just one point outside the top six, but their squad has been stretched with injuries across the board and the Black Cats have already felt the effects of not having enough depth in this area earlier this season.

Kristjaan Speakman deserves credit for the signings he’s made since joining the club, however it appears the same problem is going to prevail once again with the deadline edging closer.

Sunderland will have undoubtedly had other targets in mind in case this happened and now it will be hoped they can act on that interest and get a signature on the dotted line before 11pm tonight.

Up next for Sunderland is clash away to Millwall in the Championship this weekend.