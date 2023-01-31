Stoke City target Leeds United man in late deadline day swoop

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Stoke City are targeting Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell after selling Harry Souttar.

Young centre-back Cresswell has been on loan at Stoke City’s Championship rivals Millwall this season, featuring in 16 games for the Lions. These appearances have returned four goals and an assist.

The Potters’ reported move for 20-year-old Cresswell, which Hay says has ‘firm interest’ comes shortly after the young England star’s links to Coventry City.

Cresswell joined Leeds United’s youth academy before progressing through the age groups. He has gone on to make seven appearances for the Whites’ senior side. The arrival of a number of international-standard defenders has seen the youngster slip down the Elland Road pecking order, hence his summer loan to Millwall.

However, question marks have been surrounding the fate of his loan at The Den amid patchy game time.

A late deal to be done?

It is late in the day; there are less than four hours or so left of the current transfer window.

However, Hay says that the Potters’ interest is solid and that would tend to indicate that the Staffordshire outfit could be set to swoop, so it remains to be seen if a move comes to fruition.

Cresswell’s loan recall deadline has passed, it has been reported, so it could be that a permanent swoop is being eyed. This would be an excellent move for Alex Neil to make and it would definitely be a solid bit of late deadline day business.

The Leeds United youngster has shown that he already has the ability to slot in easily to the Championship. He is also only 20 years old too and with the right coaching and exposure, he has a whole load of potential that could be unleashed.