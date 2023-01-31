Stoke City looking at Manchester United man as potential Souttar replacement

Stoke City are looking to move on for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

Tuanzebe has been on the books at Old Trafford since signing schoolboy terms in 2005. Since then he’s moved through the age groups at the club, going on to make 37 appearances for the Red Devils.

And 28 of those appearances for Manchester United have come in the Premier League for 25-year-old – the last of these Premier League appearances came in the 2020/21 season. However, he did feature nine times in England’s top-tier for Aston Villa during a loan spell last season, ending the campaign on loan at Serie A side Napoli.

Now it appears that he could be dropping down to the Championship where he showed his potential during a season-long loan to Aston Villa in the 2018/19 campaign.

Telegraph journalist McGrath tweeted:

Stoke trying for a deal to sign Axel Tuanzebe from #MUFC as Harry Souttar puts the finishing touches to his £15m move to Leicester #SCFC #LCFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 31, 2023

Thoughts…

Stoke City are looking at a frantic deadline day what with Harry Souttar on the move. That frantic nature could be about to take a step up for the Potters as they look to land Manchester United’s Tuanzebe in a last minute deal.

The 25-year-old would be a fantastic acquisition for Alex Neil as he looks to add some steel to his back line. Schooled well on the training pitches at Old Trafford, Tuanzebe would bring with him not only that training but also heaps of potential for development. And he’d be a decent, temporary replacement for Souttar who looks close to joining Leicester City.

He would also bring with him experience of Championship football through his time at Aston Villa. That sort of experience would make him a fantastic capture for the Potters should they get this one over the line.

Stoke City face Luton Town in the Championship this weekend.