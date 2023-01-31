Significant update emerges on Sheffield United star amid Newcastle United, Fulham links

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge now looks poised to stay at Bramall Lane, Sky Sports has said (Transfer Centre Live, 31.01.23, 14:13).

Sheffield United looked as though they were poised to see out the January transfer with little drama before speculation over midfield star Berge’s immediate future ramped up again over the weekend.

Heavy links with a move to Newcastle United or Fulham have been doing the rounds up towards the closing stages of the January transfer window.

Now though, a new and significant update has emerged on his situation, with Sky Sports reporting Berge is now poised to stay put.

Neither Newcastle United or Fulham have made renewed contact over a possible move for Berge in the last 24 hours and as a result, he now looks poised to remain at Bramall Lane. The Cottagers are instead pushing on with a deal for Torino’s Sasa Lukic, while Newcastle’s big money move for Anthony Gordon means they’re looking to stay within FFP rules.

A boost for the Blades…

There can be no doubts about how important Berge is to Paul Heckingbottom’s side and losing him midway through the season would have been big blow, even if a replacement was to come in.

Sheffield United have had to endure a shortage of midfield options at times anyway, so losing Berge wouldn’t have helped those issues either.

It now looks as though he’s staying put with Fulham and Newcastle United opting against late swoops for the midfielder. Of course, things can change quickly on deadline day though, so fans will be hoping the 11pm deadline can come quickly before anymore late drama emerges on the saga.