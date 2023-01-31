Rotherham United set to sign Sunderland man on loan

Rotherham United are set to sign Sunderland defender Bailey Wright on loan, reports Football Insider.

Wright, 30, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light this week, with a number of English and Scottish teams having been linked with the Australian international.

But Championship strugglers Rotherham United look set to win the race for Wright, with Football Insider saying that the centre-back is ‘set to join’ Matt Taylor’s side on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign. Wright will become Rotherham’s sixth January signing with Sean Morrison and Jordan Hugill having joined on free transfers, and Tariqe Fosu, Conor Coventry, and Leo Hjelde having joined on loan.

The Millers currently sit in 20th place of the Championship table – just five points ahead of Huddersfield Town in 22nd and two points ahead of Cardiff City in 21st. Taylor’ side though have recruited very well this month and are now two games unbeaten, having followed their 4-0 win at Blackburn Rovers with a 1-1 draw away at Watford.

A big month for Rotherham…

Bringing in Wright on loan will top a really positive month for the Miller. Wright has good experience in the Football League and on the international stage too, so he’ll be a really big addition to Rotherham’s defence going into the second half of the season.

And names like Morrison and Hugill will both add a good degree of experience too. Rotherham have certainly struggled in the first half of the season but they’ve been impressive in their last two outings, and their new signings will only bolster their chances of survival this season.

Up next for the Millers is a South Yorkshire derby v Rotherham United this weekend.