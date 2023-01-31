Rotherham United looking to strike deal for Watford midfielder

Watford’s loaned out midfielder Domingos Quina is a target for Rotherham United, Football Insider has said.

Watford sent former Portugal U21 international Quina out on loan again in the summer, with La Liga side Elche CF striking a season-long deal for the midfielder.

Since then, he’s played 11 times for the Spanish side, with regular minutes proving hard to come by.

Now though, with tonight’s 11pm deadline moving closer and closer, Football Insider has claimed the Hornets’ Championship rivals Rotherham United are looking to strike a deal to bring Quina back to these shores.

They report that the Millers are in discussions with Watford to bring the 23-year-old back from Elche to allow him to head to the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Matt Taylor could do with another option in the middle of the park, with Ben Wiles out injured and Dan Barlaser sealing a move to Middlesbrough recently.

Quina mainly plays as an attacking midfielder but can operate in a deeper role or out on the wing if needs be too.

Getting the best out of Quina…

Quina has long looked like a promising talent, ever since spending time in esteemed academies like Benfica, Chelsea and West Ham. However, it hasn’t quite come together for the midfielder on the senior stage just yet.

His versatility and technical ability means he has the tools to be a valuable player at a good level but he’s yet to find a coach that can really get the best out of him on a consistent basis to maximise his potential.

Rotherham United have proven to be a solid club for developing somewhat raw talents in the past, so it would be interesting to see how Quina would fare if a move went through today.