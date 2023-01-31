Rotherham United agree loan move for Watford man, report claims

Rotherham United have secured a late loan move for Watford’s Domingos Quina, according to Football Insider.

Quina is currently on loan at La Liga side Elche. But Football Insider say that Watford have agreed to bring the 23-year-old back in from the Spanish side and send him to Rotherham United. The Portuguese starlet is no stranger to temporary moves away from Vicarage Road – since signing for the Hornets in August 2018 he’s been on loan with four different clubs.

Quina has struggled to force himself into Watford’s first-team plans and he has just 37 appearances to his name, scoring three goals and add one assist. Rotherham meanwhile have enjoyed a strong January transfer window, bringing in all of Leo Hjelde, Conor Coventry, Tariqe Fosu, Bailey Wright, Jordan Hugill, and Sean Morrison.

Thoughts…

Rotherham United are hovering precariously close to the drop zone in the Championship, currently sitting 20th in the table and five points from safety.

But Quina will bring with him an air of excitement and the level of potential that saw him earn 55 youth caps for Portugal. Matt Taylor’s side needs a spark from somewhere to fire up the rest of their 2022/23 campaign and move them away from danger, towards a more comfortable place in the table.

Quina could be just the sort of player that the South Yorkshire side need to drag them to a more comfortable position in the Championship table, and with other exciting names having arrived, Millers fans will be hopeful of their side’s survival chances this season.

Rotherham United return to action v Sheffield United this weekend, whilst Watford travel to Reading.