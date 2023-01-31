Report reveals major update in Leicester City’s pursuit of Stoke City man Harry Souttar

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar is set for a medical at Leicester City today ahead of a proposed £15million move, as per Football Insider.

Souttar, 24, has made just seven appearances for Alex Neil’s side so far this season. The Australian international has impressed with his performances for sometime now and he has proven his ability to perform in England’s second tier.

Souttar was given a lot of attention for his displays in the World Cup for Australia and it was in these matches that he showed he could play against some of the World’s top players and not look out of place.

Now, it appears he’s finally got his move to the Premier League with Brendan Rodgers’ side set to win the race and Stoke City set to receive a pretty hefty fee for their man.

An inevitable blow…

Souttar is a quality player to have at this level and it was for that reason that this moment always seemed inevitable.

Neil is losing a solid defender and whilst he is getting a pretty penny for him, it remains to be see whether that will be reinvested in anyway before the 11pm deadline tonight.

The Potters are struggling for consistency in the second tier and currently sit 18th. Their recent win over Reading was a lot more promising, but this season is all about building a foundation to work on next year.

It will be interesting to see if Souttar can adapt to Premier League football and with Leicester City struggling for consistency of their own, the Australian man will likely be given chances to impress on the big stage.

Up next for Neil’s Stoke City is a clash against Luton Town this weekend.