Reading interested in double Nottingham Forest swoop

Reading are interested in Nottingham Forest duo Lyle Taylor and Cafu, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (31.01.23 11:56).

Reading were one of the busiest sides in the summer transfer window, bringing in a total of 15 players on permanent deals, all of which were on free transfers. A further five players also arrived on loan deals until the end of the season.

Since then they have made just one new signing in the January window, with Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei signing on a short-term loan. However, they are not done there and are eyeing more deals in order to bolster their squad in the hopes of improving their league position and potentially making a late surge on the division’s top-six.

They are interested in a double swoop for Nottingham Forest duo Lyle Taylor and Cafu, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (31.01.23 11:56). The Premier League pair are out of favour at the City Ground and Reading are looking at potentially making a move.

Taylor is yet to make an appearance this season and has only been on the bench twice, whilst Cafu has played twice in all competitions, but has not appeared in the matchday squad at all since August.

A good move for all parties…

Both Cafu and Taylor aren’t going to get a look in at Nottingham Forest and given they have proven they can cut it in the Championship in seasons gone by, they can use this experience to their advantage should they seal a move to Reading.

The Royals will also be the beneficiaries. They are getting two players who have shown their worth at both Forest and at other clubs, and they will likely come in and improve the first-team squad and compete for a place in the starting eleven almost immediately.

However, given their minimal playing time this season there is a risk involved. Their lack of playing time means they may need a few weeks to get to the level Paul Ince expects and so this will need to be addressed and considered before any interest turns concrete.