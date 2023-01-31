QPR set to release 25-year-old if late transfer fails to materialise

QPR will release midfielder George Thomas if a late transfer fails to come to fruition, West London Sport has reported.

QPR recruited Thomas in the summer of 2020, bringing him in from Leicester City on a free transfer.

Regular minutes have been hard to come by for the 25-year-old since then though. He’s played 46 times for the R’s across all competitions, managing three assists in the process. However, this season has seen him play only four times, remaining out of the matchday squad completely for much of the campaign.

Now, the R’s stance on his immediate future has emerged ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

West London Sport reports that if nobody comes in for Thomas before the window closes, the Welshman will be released. That will allow him to hunt for a new club as a free agent outside of the window as he bids to find regular minutes away from Loftus Road.

Best for Thomas?

Thomas hasn’t kicked on as many would have hoped since his signing from Leicester City and it seems he’s not in the plans of Neil Critchley moving forward, so a fresh start seems the best option for the attacking midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether or not someone comes in for him before the deadline, but if not, it looks as though pastures new are on the horizon regardless.

He’s got experience in both League One and the Championship and after enjoying success in Leicester City’s academy, it will be hoped he’s got untapped potential that someone can maximise if he does indeed head elsewhere.

Thomas can play as an attacking midfielder or out on the right-hand side, also playing in a deeper central midfield role at times.